Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Sold by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. cut its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,621 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 1,765 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,771,997 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,866,164,000 after acquiring an additional 295,370 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 11,376,215 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $932,281,000 after buying an additional 90,596 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,307,556 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $434,954,000 after buying an additional 22,736 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 21.7% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,834,301 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $335,597,000 after buying an additional 861,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,645,062 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $380,663,000 after buying an additional 291,943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 458 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.24, for a total transaction of $36,291.92. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 5,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,607.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Malcolm Frank sold 461 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.24, for a total value of $36,529.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,592 shares in the company, valued at $3,216,510.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CTSH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. William Blair upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.39.

CTSH traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,971,632. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $82.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.02.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.23). Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.06%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

