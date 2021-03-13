Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) by 88.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 643,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 301,709 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.89% of Coherus BioSciences worth $11,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Coherus BioSciences by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,528,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $182,984,000 after acquiring an additional 317,618 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 113,248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after buying an additional 23,471 shares in the last quarter. CM Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the 4th quarter worth $1,043,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 248,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,557,000 after buying an additional 20,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the 3rd quarter worth $910,000.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Coherus BioSciences from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Coherus BioSciences from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coherus BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Coherus BioSciences from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.43.

Shares of Coherus BioSciences stock opened at $16.14 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.57 and its 200-day moving average is $17.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.86 and a 12-month high of $22.22.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.13). Coherus BioSciences had a return on equity of 90.98% and a net margin of 33.06%. Analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total value of $44,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jean-Frederic Viret sold 46,144 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $920,572.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

