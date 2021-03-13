Coin Artist Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $354,927.00 (COIN)

Coin Artist (CURRENCY:COIN) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. Coin Artist has a total market capitalization of $4.19 million and approximately $354,927.00 worth of Coin Artist was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coin Artist token can now be bought for $3.88 or 0.00006385 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Coin Artist has traded 66.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Coin Artist alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.16 or 0.00049659 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00010865 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $413.64 or 0.00681164 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000322 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.57 or 0.00066816 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001069 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001647 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00025373 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00036787 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Coin Artist Profile

Coin Artist (CRYPTO:COIN) is a token. Its launch date was December 18th, 2017. Coin Artist’s total supply is 3,470,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,081,093 tokens. Coin Artist’s official Twitter account is @CoinvestHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Coin Artist’s official website is medium.com/@coin_artist_17801

Buying and Selling Coin Artist

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin Artist directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin Artist should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coin Artist using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Coin Artist Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coin Artist and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.