CoinEx Token Market Cap Tops $18.23 Million (CET)

CoinEx Token (CURRENCY:CET) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 13th. CoinEx Token has a market capitalization of $18.23 million and $1.30 million worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoinEx Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0257 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CoinEx Token has traded up 9.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.35 or 0.00048067 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00011620 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $396.08 or 0.00648756 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000317 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.44 or 0.00066240 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001012 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00025126 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.65 or 0.00035457 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC.

CoinEx Token Profile

CET is a coin. It launched on March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 5,817,096,877 coins and its circulating supply is 708,633,582 coins. The official website for CoinEx Token is www.coinex.org . CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CoinEx Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinEx Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinEx Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

