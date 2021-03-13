Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Stake Boosted by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,448,953 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 116,598 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.22% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $893,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 272,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 97,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,343,000 after purchasing an additional 4,691 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 5,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth $4,517,000. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CL opened at $75.80 on Thursday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $58.49 and a 12 month high of $86.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.19%.

In other news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total transaction of $26,697.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,173,436.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,692 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.65, for a total value of $1,627,425.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,585 shares in the company, valued at $4,371,760.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,810 shares of company stock valued at $2,418,650 over the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.91.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

