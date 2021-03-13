Color Platform Price Reaches $0.0079 (CLR)

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. Over the last week, Color Platform has traded up 46.8% against the dollar. Color Platform has a total market cap of $1.09 million and approximately $2,002.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Color Platform coin can currently be purchased for $0.0079 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,144.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $596.45 or 0.00991702 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $221.83 or 0.00368828 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00028076 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000795 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 62.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002597 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000420 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Color Platform

Color Platform (CLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Color Platform is color-platform.org/~colors/en . The official message board for Color Platform is medium.com/colorsorg

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Color Platform Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Color Platform should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Color Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

