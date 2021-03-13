Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 277,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,418 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.20% of Comerica worth $15,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Comerica by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Comerica by 1.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in Comerica by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in Comerica by 0.8% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 33,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in Comerica by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 19,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on Comerica from $50.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Truist raised their price objective on Comerica from $67.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. B. Riley lowered Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Comerica from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.62.

CMA stock opened at $71.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.75 and a 200-day moving average of $52.38. Comerica Incorporated has a 12-month low of $24.28 and a 12-month high of $73.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 1.67.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Comerica had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $734.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Comerica’s payout ratio is 34.83%.

In other news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 4,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $288,933.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $206,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

