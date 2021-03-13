Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) Short Interest Update

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 48.8% from the February 11th total of 4,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Community West Bancshares stock opened at $12.54 on Friday. Community West Bancshares has a 52 week low of $5.27 and a 52 week high of $13.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.65 and a 200-day moving average of $8.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.25 million, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.99.

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Community West Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 16.98%. The business had revenue of $10.76 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This is a boost from Community West Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CWBC. PL Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Community West Bancshares by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 283,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after buying an additional 53,253 shares during the period. Cutler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Community West Bancshares by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 292,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 14,650 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Community West Bancshares by 7,198.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 14,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Community West Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. 21.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Community West Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for Community West Bank, N.A. that provides various financial products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and fixed rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit, as well as cash management products.

