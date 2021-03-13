Comparing Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) and Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG)

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) and Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Warner Music Group and Accel Entertainment, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Warner Music Group 0 8 8 0 2.50 Accel Entertainment 0 2 2 0 2.50

Warner Music Group currently has a consensus target price of $36.29, suggesting a potential upside of 7.51%. Accel Entertainment has a consensus target price of $13.88, suggesting a potential upside of 13.64%. Given Accel Entertainment’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Accel Entertainment is more favorable than Warner Music Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.2% of Warner Music Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.6% of Accel Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. 19.5% of Accel Entertainment shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Warner Music Group and Accel Entertainment’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Warner Music Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Accel Entertainment $424.39 million 2.68 -$5.86 million ($0.09) -135.67

Warner Music Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Accel Entertainment.

Profitability

This table compares Warner Music Group and Accel Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Warner Music Group N/A N/A N/A Accel Entertainment -6.52% -5.46% -1.00%

About Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists. This segment also specializes in marketing its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials. It conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Elektra, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin', Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville. This segment markets, distributes, and sells music and video products to retailers and wholesale distributors; independent labels to retail and wholesale distributors; and various distribution centers and ventures, as well as online physical retailers, streaming services, and download services. The Music Publishing segment owns and acquires rights to approximately one million musical compositions comprising pop hits, American standards, folk songs, and motion picture and theatrical compositions. Its catalog includes approximately 80,000 songwriters and composers; and a range of genres, including pop, rock, jazz, classical, country, R&B, hip-hop, rap, reggae, Latin, folk, blues, symphonic, soul, Broadway, techno, alternative, and gospel. This segment also administers the music and soundtracks of various third-party television and film producers and studios. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Warner Music Group Corp. is a subsidiary of AI Entertainment Holdings LLC.

About Accel Entertainment

Accel Entertainment, Inc. operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals (VGTs); redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain ATM functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores. It also operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations. As of June 30, 2020, the company operated 11,108 video gaming terminals across 2,335 locations in the State of Illinois. Accel Entertainment, Inc. is headquartered in Burr Ridge, Illinois.

