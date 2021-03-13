Comparing Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) and GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT)

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) and GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Daqo New Energy has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GSI Technology has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Daqo New Energy and GSI Technology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Daqo New Energy $349.99 million 18.71 $29.52 million $0.40 235.55 GSI Technology $43.34 million 3.93 -$10.34 million N/A N/A

Daqo New Energy has higher revenue and earnings than GSI Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Daqo New Energy and GSI Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Daqo New Energy 13.98% 12.41% 6.49% GSI Technology -61.99% -22.69% -19.86%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.6% of Daqo New Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.1% of GSI Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 35.3% of GSI Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Daqo New Energy and GSI Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Daqo New Energy 0 1 2 0 2.67 GSI Technology 0 1 0 0 2.00

Daqo New Energy currently has a consensus target price of $57.60, suggesting a potential downside of 38.87%. Given Daqo New Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Daqo New Energy is more favorable than GSI Technology.

Summary

Daqo New Energy beats GSI Technology on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. It offers ready-to-use polysilicon, and packaged to meet crucible stacking, pulling, and solidification products. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp. in August 2009. Daqo New Energy Corp. was founded in 2006 and is based in Wanzhou, the People's Republic of China.

GSI Technology Company Profile

GSI Technology, Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers static random access memory (SRAM) products, such as SyncBurst for microprocessor cache and other applications; No Bus Turnaround SRAMs to address the needs of networking and telecom applications; SigmaQuad and SigmaDDR products for density and random transaction rate requirements of networking and telecom applications; and radiation-hardened and radiation-tolerant SRAMs for aerospace and military applications, such as networking satellites and missiles. Its products are used in a range of networking and telecommunications equipment, including core routers, multi-service access routers, universal gateways, enterprise edge routers, service provider edge routers, optical edge routers, fast Ethernet switches, wireless base stations, and network access equipment; military and aerospace applications, such as radar and guidance systems and satellites; professional audio applications comprising sound mixing systems; test and measurement applications, consisting of high-speed testers; and automotive applications such as smart cruise control; and medical applications, including ultrasound and CAT scan equipment. The company markets its products through a network of independent sales representatives and distributors. GSI Technology, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

