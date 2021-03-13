Comparing Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) and Triterras (NASDAQ:TRIT)

Triterras (NASDAQ:TRIT) and Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

Get Triterras alerts:

This table compares Triterras and Paya’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Triterras N/A 45.74% 0.89% Paya N/A -1.98% -0.03%

Triterras has a beta of 0.28, suggesting that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paya has a beta of 0.05, suggesting that its share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Triterras and Paya’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Triterras N/A N/A $1.27 million N/A N/A Paya N/A N/A $4.28 million $0.18 73.44

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Triterras and Paya, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Triterras 0 2 1 0 2.33 Paya 0 0 5 0 3.00

Triterras presently has a consensus price target of $17.50, suggesting a potential upside of 126.39%. Paya has a consensus price target of $15.75, suggesting a potential upside of 19.14%. Given Triterras’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Triterras is more favorable than Paya.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

41.2% of Paya shares are owned by institutional investors. 44.3% of Triterras shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Paya shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Triterras beats Paya on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Triterras

Triterras, Inc., though its subsidiaries, operates as a fintech company. The company operates Kratos, a commodity trading and trade finance platform that connects and enables commodity traders to trade and source capital from lenders directly online. The company is based in Singapore.

About Paya

Paya Holdings Inc. provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company process payments across credit/debit card, ACH, and checks. It serves customers through 2,000 distribution partners with focus on targeted verticals, such as healthcare, education, non-profit, government, utilities, and other B2B goods and services. The company is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia with additional offices in Reston, Virginia, Fort Walton Beach, Florida, Dayton, Ohio, Mt. Vernon, Ohio, and Dallas, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Triterras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triterras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.