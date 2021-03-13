Comparing PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) and Antero Resources (NYSE:AR)

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) and Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

PetroChina has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Antero Resources has a beta of 4.57, suggesting that its stock price is 357% more volatile than the S&P 500.

0.2% of PetroChina shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.1% of Antero Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.4% of Antero Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares PetroChina and Antero Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PetroChina 0.89% 1.35% 0.71% Antero Resources -58.04% -2.17% -0.99%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for PetroChina and Antero Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PetroChina 1 2 5 1 2.67 Antero Resources 1 6 7 0 2.43

PetroChina presently has a consensus target price of $47.30, suggesting a potential upside of 22.25%. Antero Resources has a consensus target price of $7.08, suggesting a potential downside of 30.91%. Given PetroChina’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe PetroChina is more favorable than Antero Resources.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PetroChina and Antero Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PetroChina $361.52 billion 0.20 $6.61 billion $3.59 10.78 Antero Resources $4.41 billion 0.70 -$340.13 million ($0.14) -73.14

PetroChina has higher revenue and earnings than Antero Resources. Antero Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PetroChina, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

PetroChina beats Antero Resources on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

PetroChina Company Profile

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The company's Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. Its Refining and Chemicals segment refines crude oil and petroleum products; and produces and markets primary petrochemical products, derivative petrochemical products, and other chemical products. The company's Marketing segment is involved in marketing of refined products and trading business. Its Natural Gas and Pipeline segment engages in the transmission of natural gas, crude oil, and refined products; and sale of natural gas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had a total length of 87,144 km, including 53,291 km of natural gas pipelines, 20,091 km of crude oil pipelines, and 13,762 km of refined product pipelines. The company is also involved in the exploration, development, and production of oil sands and coalbed methane; trading of crude oil and petrochemical products; storage, chemical engineering, storage facilities, service station, and transportation facilities and related businesses; import and export of goods and technology; and import and export agency business, as well as provision of technology promotion, professional contractor, and main contractor services; and production and sales of basic and derivative chemical, and other chemical products. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. PetroChina Company Limited is a subsidiary of China National Petroleum Corporation.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale. It also owned and operated 324 miles of gas gathering pipelines in the Marcellus Shale; 17 compressor stations in the Marcellus Shale; 110 miles of low-pressure and high-pressure gathering pipelines in the Utica Shale; 8 miles of high-pressure pipelines; and 2 compressor stations in the Utica Shale. The company had estimated proved reserves of 18.9 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent, including 11.5 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 652 million barrels of assumed recovered ethane; 540 million barrels of primarily propane, isobutane, normal butane, and natural gasoline; and 42 million barrels of oil. The company was formerly known as Antero Resources Appalachian Corporation and changed its name to Antero Resources Corporation in June 2013. Antero Resources Corporation was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

