Compound (COMP) One Day Volume Hits $227.68 Million

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. Compound has a market cap of $2.15 billion and approximately $227.68 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Compound token can currently be purchased for about $460.97 or 0.00766445 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Compound has traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound Token Profile

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,664,722 tokens. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars.

