Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.71.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Get Compugen alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Compugen by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,028,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,112,000 after acquiring an additional 21,748 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Compugen by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,341,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,358,000 after buying an additional 34,030 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Compugen by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,325,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,539,000 after buying an additional 291,950 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Compugen by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 749,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,076,000 after buying an additional 164,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Compugen by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 680,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,235,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CGEN opened at $8.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $608.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.05 and a beta of 2.52. Compugen has a 12-month low of $5.94 and a 12-month high of $19.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.65.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter. The company’s revenue was up 19900.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Compugen will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Compugen

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; BAY 1905254, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT.

Featured Article: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Compugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.