ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,866 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 4,299 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $3,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 51,841 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 9,213 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,253,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,881,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth approximately $942,000. Finally, Argent Trust Co grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 45,379 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $59.68 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $20.84 and a twelve month high of $59.94. The stock has a market cap of $80.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.91%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on COP. Truist raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a $54.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.88.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

