Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,995,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 192,224 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.19% of Consolidated Edison worth $288,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 16,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 4,237 shares during the period. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 14,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth $1,575,000. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 45,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth $348,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ED opened at $70.94 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $24.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.03 and a 52-week high of $94.63.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 7.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.94%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.11.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

