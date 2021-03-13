Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Stock Holdings Lifted by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,963 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at $32,000. South State CORP. increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 75.0% in the third quarter. South State CORP. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $229.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.28 and a 1 year high of $242.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $223.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.09%. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.20%.

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 6,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.78, for a total transaction of $1,395,786.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

STZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $218.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.18.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

