CONTRACOIN Achieves Market Cap of $15.01 Million (CTCN)

CONTRACOIN (CURRENCY:CTCN) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 13th. CONTRACOIN has a total market capitalization of $15.01 million and $140,555.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CONTRACOIN has traded 32.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CONTRACOIN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.48 or 0.00000779 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00031014 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.24 or 0.00154866 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0973 or 0.00000158 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00006845 BTC.

CONTRACOIN Profile

CONTRACOIN is a coin. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,352,472 coins. The official website for CONTRACOIN is www.contracoin.network . CONTRACOIN’s official Twitter account is @InfoContracoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Contracoin, founded in Southport Australia in 2018, is a Global Real Estate Blockchain-powered platform by Contracorp Limited, which allows real estate agents, brokers and property developers to gain exposure to international real estate investors.Contracoin aims to make property investment easily available to the masses by eliminating the traditional barriers through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency. Contracoin is a project of Contra Global. “

CONTRACOIN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CONTRACOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CONTRACOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CONTRACOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

