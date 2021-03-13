Contrasting Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) and ResMed (NYSE:RMD)

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) and ResMed (NYSE:RMD) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Axonics Modulation Technologies and ResMed’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axonics Modulation Technologies $13.82 million 174.62 -$79.93 million ($2.80) -20.76 ResMed $2.96 billion 9.11 $621.67 million $4.76 38.89

ResMed has higher revenue and earnings than Axonics Modulation Technologies. Axonics Modulation Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ResMed, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.2% of Axonics Modulation Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.6% of ResMed shares are held by institutional investors. 25.7% of Axonics Modulation Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of ResMed shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Axonics Modulation Technologies and ResMed, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Axonics Modulation Technologies 0 0 7 0 3.00 ResMed 0 5 4 0 2.44

Axonics Modulation Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $63.63, suggesting a potential upside of 9.47%. ResMed has a consensus price target of $189.40, suggesting a potential upside of 2.31%. Given Axonics Modulation Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Axonics Modulation Technologies is more favorable than ResMed.

Risk and Volatility

Axonics Modulation Technologies has a beta of 0.02, suggesting that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ResMed has a beta of 0.28, suggesting that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Axonics Modulation Technologies and ResMed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axonics Modulation Technologies -76.62% -28.05% -23.44% ResMed 22.45% 30.64% 16.43%

Summary

ResMed beats Axonics Modulation Technologies on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Axonics Modulation Technologies Company Profile

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc., a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence, and non-obstructive urinary retention. Its proprietary rechargeable SNM System (r-SNM) delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of bladder and bowel dysfunction. The company was formerly known as American Restorative Medicine, Inc. and changed its name to Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. in August 2013. Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Irvine, California.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc. develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes. The company also provides U-Sleep, which enables automated patient coaching through a text, email, or interactive voice phone call; AirView that enables remote monitoring, over-the-air trouble shooting, and changing of device settings; and myAir, a patient engagement application that offers sleep data and a daily score based on their previous night's data, as well as connectivity module and propeller solutions. In addition, it provides business management software and services to out-of-hospital providers, home medical equipment, pharmacy, home infusion, orthotics, and prosthetics; and HEALTHCAREfirst and MatrixCare solutions. The company markets its products to sleep clinics, home healthcare dealers, patients, hospitals, physicians, and third-party payers through a network of distributors and direct sales force in approximately 140 countries. ResMed Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

