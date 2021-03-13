Contrasting Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) and Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR)

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) and Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sierra Bancorp and Spirit of Texas Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sierra Bancorp $134.42 million 3.25 $35.96 million $2.33 12.19 Spirit of Texas Bancshares $109.83 million 3.71 $21.14 million $1.40 16.84

Sierra Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Spirit of Texas Bancshares. Sierra Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Spirit of Texas Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Sierra Bancorp and Spirit of Texas Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sierra Bancorp 26.64% 11.06% 1.24% Spirit of Texas Bancshares 18.95% 7.08% 0.91%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Sierra Bancorp and Spirit of Texas Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sierra Bancorp 0 1 2 0 2.67 Spirit of Texas Bancshares 0 1 0 0 2.00

Sierra Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $22.00, suggesting a potential downside of 22.54%. Given Sierra Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sierra Bancorp is more favorable than Spirit of Texas Bancshares.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

53.9% of Sierra Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.1% of Spirit of Texas Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 10.3% of Sierra Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.0% of Spirit of Texas Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Sierra Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Spirit of Texas Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Sierra Bancorp pays out 36.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Spirit of Texas Bancshares pays out 25.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Sierra Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Sierra Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk and Volatility

Sierra Bancorp has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spirit of Texas Bancshares has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sierra Bancorp beats Spirit of Texas Bancshares on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts. Its loan products include real estate, commercial, mortgage warehouse, agricultural, industrial, and consumer loans. The company also offers automated teller machines; electronic point-of-sale payment alternatives; online and automated telephone banking services; and remote deposit capture and automated payroll services for business customers. As of February 4, 2020, it operated 40 full service branches, a loan production office, an online branch, an agricultural credit center, and an SBA center. Sierra Bancorp was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Porterville, California.

About Spirit of Texas Bancshares

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for Spirit of Texas Bank SSB that provides various commercial and retail banking services. It offers checking, money market, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and industrial loans; 1-4 single family residential real estate loans; construction, land, and development loans; commercial real estate loans, such as owner and nonowner-occupied commercial real estate loans, other commercial real estate loans, and multifamily loans and farmland; consumer loans and leases; and municipal and other loans. In addition, it offers a range of ancillary banking services, including treasury management, wire transfer, ATM access, and co-branded credit card services; consumer and commercial online banking services; merchant services, including credit card processing; and mobile applications, safe deposit boxes, and debit and credit cards. Further, the company invests in U.S. Treasury bills and notes, as well as in securities of federally sponsored agencies, such as Federal Home Loan Bank bonds. As of April 16, 2020, it operated through a network of 41 full-service branches located in the Houston, Dallas/Fort Worth, Austin, Bryan/College Station, San Antonio-New Braunfels, Corpus Christi, and Tyler metropolitan areas, as well as offices in North Central Texas. The company serves individuals, professionals, small and medium-sized businesses, and commercial companies. Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Conroe, Texas.

