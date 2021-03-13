Contrasting Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) & Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT)

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) and Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Zynex alerts:

29.6% of Zynex shares are held by institutional investors. 50.5% of Zynex shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.4% of Helius Medical Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Zynex has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Helius Medical Technologies has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Zynex and Helius Medical Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zynex 18.08% 50.67% 35.56% Helius Medical Technologies -2,716.85% -328.07% -201.87%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Zynex and Helius Medical Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zynex $45.47 million 13.41 $9.49 million $0.28 60.25 Helius Medical Technologies $1.50 million 21.85 -$9.78 million ($12.94) -1.10

Zynex has higher revenue and earnings than Helius Medical Technologies. Helius Medical Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zynex, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Zynex and Helius Medical Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zynex 0 2 2 0 2.50 Helius Medical Technologies 0 1 1 0 2.50

Zynex currently has a consensus price target of $21.63, indicating a potential upside of 28.19%. Given Zynex’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Zynex is more favorable than Helius Medical Technologies.

Summary

Zynex beats Helius Medical Technologies on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zynex

Zynex, Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and TENSWave, a dual channel TENS device. The company also supplies electrodes for the delivery of electrical current to the body and batteries for use in electrotherapy products; and distributes Comfortrac for cervical traction, JetStream for hot/cold therapy, and LSO Back Braces for lumbar support. In addition, it offers blood volume monitor, a non-invasive medical device for monitoring central blood volume for use in operating and recovery rooms to detect blood loss during surgery and internal bleeding during recovery. The company provides its products for use in pain management and control; and stroke and spinal cord injury rehabilitation. Zynex, Inc. sells its products through direct sales force primarily in the United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

About Helius Medical Technologies

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. is a neurotech company in the medical device industry that focuses on neurological wellness. The firm develops, licenses and acquires non-invasive platform technologies that amplify the brain’s ability to heal itself and reduce symptoms of neurological disease or trauma. It engages in the development of the investigational Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNS), that delivers neurostimulation via the tongue which has been shown in clinical studies to enhance the effectiveness of physical exercises in people with neurological symptoms from disease or trauma such as mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

Receive News & Ratings for Zynex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.