Cooke & Bieler LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,170,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186,491 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP owned about 1.96% of Enerpac Tool Group worth $26,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group during the 4th quarter valued at $2,899,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 49,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 5,051 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $240,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the third quarter worth $469,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,214,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,287,000 after purchasing an additional 155,804 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EPAC opened at $27.23 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a 12-month low of $13.28 and a 12-month high of $27.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 453.91 and a beta of 1.40.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 20th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $119.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.71 million. Equities analysts expect that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EPAC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. G.Research lowered shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Gabelli lowered shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.38.

Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.

