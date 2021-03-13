Cooke & Bieler LP Buys 73,349 Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 29.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 323,224 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,349 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP owned 1.12% of Plexus worth $25,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Plexus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Plexus by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Plexus by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Plexus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Plexus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. 94.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PLXS stock opened at $90.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 1.18. Plexus Corp. has a one year low of $35.16 and a one year high of $91.19.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The technology company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $830.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.12 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 3.47%. Plexus’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Plexus Corp. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Sidoti raised Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Plexus from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.33.

In other Plexus news, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 3,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.23, for a total value of $291,796.51. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,592.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven J. Frisch sold 3,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $311,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,501,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,763 shares of company stock worth $2,821,824. Insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

