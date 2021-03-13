Cooke & Bieler LP Grows Stock Position in DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM)

Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in shares of DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 342,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,780 shares during the quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP owned approximately 2.32% of DMC Global worth $14,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of DMC Global by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in DMC Global by 323.3% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 38,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 29,537 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in DMC Global by 599.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in DMC Global by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in DMC Global by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 678,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,350,000 after acquiring an additional 8,124 shares in the last quarter.

BOOM stock opened at $67.10 on Friday. DMC Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.28 and a 1-year high of $70.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -172.05, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.56.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). DMC Global had a positive return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $57.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.30 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DMC Global Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of DMC Global from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of DMC Global from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DMC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.25.

In other news, CEO Kevin T. Longe sold 8,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $538,182.98. Also, CFO Michael Kuta sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total value of $663,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,720.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,438 shares of company stock valued at $1,973,577 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DMC Global Profile

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of technical products for the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. Its NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, and industrial refrigeration industries.

