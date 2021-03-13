Cooke & Bieler LP Has $13.66 Million Stake in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Cooke & Bieler LP decreased its position in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) by 75.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 357,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,107,578 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP owned about 0.85% of Cohu worth $13,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cohu by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Cohu by 4.3% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohu in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Cohu by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 52,619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Cohu by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cohu alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:COHU opened at $42.11 on Friday. Cohu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.89 and a 12 month high of $51.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.94 and a beta of 1.79.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.12. Cohu had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a positive return on equity of 1.57%. Research analysts expect that Cohu, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James A. Donahue sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $960,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 387,056 shares in the company, valued at $18,578,688. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $2,764,000. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COHU has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Cohu from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Cohu from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Cohu from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Cohu from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Cohu from $45.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cohu presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.25.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors in Germany, the United States, Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally.

Read More: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COHU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.