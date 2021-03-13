Cooke & Bieler LP Has $97.21 Million Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Cooke & Bieler LP decreased its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 41.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 983,066 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 701,974 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP owned 0.17% of The Progressive worth $97,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in The Progressive during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in The Progressive during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Progressive by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of The Progressive by 74.0% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of The Progressive by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Progressive stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.10. 30,284 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,111,243. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $62.18 and a 12 month high of $102.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $88.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.03.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.16. The Progressive had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.89%. On average, equities analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.45%.

PGR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of The Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of The Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.50.

In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 3,291 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.05, for a total value of $319,391.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,317 shares in the company, valued at $3,039,314.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.61, for a total transaction of $255,447.00. Insiders have sold 17,609 shares of company stock worth $1,680,401 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

