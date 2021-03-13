Cooke & Bieler LP Increases Position in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,931 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP owned approximately 1.51% of Kadant worth $24,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KAI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kadant by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Kadant by 580.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 3,689 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Kadant in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Kadant by 3.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 26,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Kadant by 13.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

Kadant stock opened at $179.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.45, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.22. Kadant Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.71 and a fifty-two week high of $183.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $157.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.49.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $168.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.55 million. Kadant had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 7.35%. Sell-side analysts predict that Kadant Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 13th. This is a boost from Kadant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.91%.

In other Kadant news, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.48, for a total transaction of $74,753.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,850 shares in the company, valued at $1,556,758. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Stacy D. Krause sold 1,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.06, for a total transaction of $226,636.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,092.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,517 shares of company stock worth $3,111,176. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Kadant from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Kadant from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kadant has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.75.

Kadant Profile

Kadant, Inc engages in designing and manufacturing products used in industries ranging from paper to plastics and textiles to tires. It operates through the following segments: Papermaking Systems, Wood Processing Systems, and Fiber-based Products Business segments. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets equipments and products for the global papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries.

