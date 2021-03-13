Cooke & Bieler LP Makes New Investment in BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV)

Cooke & Bieler LP purchased a new position in shares of BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 969,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,661,000. Cooke & Bieler LP owned approximately 0.92% of BrightView as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BV. First Horizon Corp grew its position in shares of BrightView by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of BrightView by 1.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 42,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of BrightView by 7.7% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of BrightView by 10.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of BrightView by 36.2% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the period. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised BrightView from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. CJS Securities initiated coverage on BrightView in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of BrightView stock opened at $17.87 on Friday. BrightView Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.85 and a twelve month high of $17.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.67 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.64.

BrightView (NYSE:BV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. BrightView had a positive return on equity of 5.99% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $554.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BrightView Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

About BrightView

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

