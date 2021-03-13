Cooke & Bieler LP Sells 118,428 Shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

Cooke & Bieler LP reduced its holdings in shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) by 34.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 118,428 shares during the quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP owned approximately 1.70% of NV5 Global worth $17,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVEE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 495.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 243.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of NV5 Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of NV5 Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Get NV5 Global alerts:

NVEE stock opened at $91.09 on Friday. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $109.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.34.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. NV5 Global had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 12.13%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVEE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on NV5 Global from $82.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut NV5 Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.60.

NV5 Global Profile

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

Read More: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for NV5 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NV5 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.