Cooke & Bieler LP Sells 389,634 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Cooke & Bieler LP lessened its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 27.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,051,748 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 389,634 shares during the period. TE Connectivity makes up about 1.4% of Cooke & Bieler LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Cooke & Bieler LP owned about 0.32% of TE Connectivity worth $127,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 22.7% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,133 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 292,553 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 9.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,707 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 200.4% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 21,938 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 14,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.5% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 65,439 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,396,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Tim Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total transaction of $610,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,801,202.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 142,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total transaction of $18,606,398.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,450 shares in the company, valued at $15,069,688.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 263,445 shares of company stock valued at $34,109,286. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TEL has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.93.

TEL stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $131.24. The stock had a trading volume of 17,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,842,342. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.43 billion, a PE ratio of -182.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.10. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $48.62 and a fifty-two week high of $135.53.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a positive return on equity of 14.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.07%.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

