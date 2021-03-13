Cooke & Bieler LP Sells 509,341 Shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI)

Cooke & Bieler LP lowered its stake in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) by 32.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,047,424 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 509,341 shares during the quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP owned 3.88% of Stoneridge worth $31,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pembroke Management LTD boosted its holdings in Stoneridge by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 1,022,539 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,911,000 after purchasing an additional 35,137 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Stoneridge by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 225,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,826,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Stoneridge during the 3rd quarter worth $342,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 108,412 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 550,790 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,650,000 after acquiring an additional 231,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jonathan B. Degaynor sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total value of $299,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,076,705.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $905,400. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SRI opened at $37.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.82 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.37. Stoneridge, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.87 and a 52-week high of $38.20.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.12. Stoneridge had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 1.27%. As a group, analysts forecast that Stoneridge, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SRI shares. CL King cut shares of Stoneridge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded shares of Stoneridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

