Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Acquired by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Copart were worth $6,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Copart during the 3rd quarter worth about $254,000. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in Copart by 5.6% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 34,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Copart by 1.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 222,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Copart by 0.5% in the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 67,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,110,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Copart in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 79.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPRT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Copart from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Northcoast Research raised shares of Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Copart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Copart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.20.

Shares of CPRT opened at $108.67 on Thursday. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $130.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $617.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.64 million. Copart had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 26.79%. Equities research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Copart news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 35,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.76, for a total value of $4,191,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

