CorionX (CORX) Hits Market Cap of $1.20 Million

CorionX (CURRENCY:CORX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 13th. Over the last seven days, CorionX has traded down 13.6% against the dollar. One CorionX token can currently be bought for $0.0111 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CorionX has a market cap of $1.20 million and approximately $155,141.00 worth of CorionX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.92 or 0.00049952 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00011066 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $389.74 or 0.00650667 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 40.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001242 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.60 or 0.00066112 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00025472 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00036810 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001673 BTC.

CorionX Token Profile

CorionX is a token. CorionX’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 107,719,512 tokens. CorionX’s official website is corion.io/corionx . CorionX’s official Twitter account is @CorionPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

CorionX Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CorionX directly using U.S. dollars.

