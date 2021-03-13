CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Short Interest Update

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 724,200 shares, a growth of 107.7% from the February 11th total of 348,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 319,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

CSGP stock opened at $818.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $876.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $870.22. CoStar Group has a 12 month low of $500.24 and a 12 month high of $952.76. The company has a market cap of $32.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.87 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 16.35 and a quick ratio of 16.35.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.44. CoStar Group had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 7.58%. The firm had revenue of $444.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. CoStar Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that CoStar Group will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 19,570 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.37, for a total value of $16,015,500.90. 1.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSGP. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CoStar Group by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,500,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,235,249,000 after buying an additional 154,093 shares during the period. Akre Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CoStar Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 965,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $892,818,000 after buying an additional 7,168 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in CoStar Group by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 877,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $811,163,000 after buying an additional 47,629 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in CoStar Group by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 843,766 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $779,876,000 after buying an additional 45,413 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in CoStar Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 804,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $683,000,000 after buying an additional 2,984 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $900.00 to $915.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $897.82.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land.

