COTI (COTI) Price Tops $0.40 on Top Exchanges

COTI (CURRENCY:COTI) traded up 18.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 13th. One COTI coin can now be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00000653 BTC on popular exchanges. COTI has a market capitalization of $268.35 million and $194.59 million worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, COTI has traded 55% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get COTI alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $276.23 or 0.00450526 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.31 or 0.00060848 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.07 or 0.00050668 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.46 or 0.00069249 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.02 or 0.00081584 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $314.65 or 0.00513196 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00011957 BTC.

COTI Coin Profile

COTI launched on February 12th, 2018. COTI’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 669,740,238 coins. COTI’s official message board is medium.com/cotinetwork . The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for COTI is coti.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Gibraltar, Currency Of The Internet (COTI) is a decentralized payment platform that aims to become a payment mechanism for cryptocurrency users as it can instantly convert and transact digital assets through the Trustchain, a protocol developed by the COTI platform to replace third-party entities. In addition, COTI uses a blockless payment system based on a directed acyclic graph (DAG) to improve the protocol scalability. The COTI token is the cryptocurrency created to fuel the payment platform. It can be used on the Currency Of The Internet exchange mechanisms as well as to pay for goods, services or earn fees discounts. COTI has bridged with Binance Chain’s BEP2. COTI’s Cross Chain Bridge allows users with COTI coins to cross the bridge and swap their coins to COTI BEP2 tokens and vice versa, which adds another level of liquidity support for the entire community. “

COTI Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COTI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade COTI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy COTI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for COTI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for COTI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.