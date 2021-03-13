COVA Price Hits $0.0005 on Major Exchanges (COVA)

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 13th. COVA has a total market cap of $1.31 million and approximately $127,464.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One COVA coin can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, COVA has traded 44.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get COVA alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.09 or 0.00050254 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00010823 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $404.53 or 0.00675635 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 50.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001236 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.55 or 0.00066052 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00025668 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.99 or 0.00036721 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001672 BTC.

COVA Coin Profile

COVA is a coin. COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 coins. COVA’s official website is covalent.ai . The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . COVA’s official message board is medium.com/@covatoken . COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Covalent is a new addition to the Internet protocol suite that specifies and enforces how data should be used. Under the Covalent protocol, data carries a “smart policy”. Whereas a usual data usage policy is expressed in natural language and is only enforceable by law, a “smart policy” is specified in programming language and is enforceable by code. “

Buying and Selling COVA

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COVA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase COVA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for COVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for COVA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.