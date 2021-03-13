Covesting (COV) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $183,993.00

Covesting (CURRENCY:COV) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 13th. In the last seven days, Covesting has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Covesting has a market cap of $6.11 million and approximately $183,993.00 worth of Covesting was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Covesting token can currently be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000567 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.92 or 0.00049952 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00011066 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $389.74 or 0.00650667 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 40.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001242 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.60 or 0.00066112 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00025472 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00036810 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Covesting Profile

COV is a token. Its genesis date was October 15th, 2017. Covesting’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Covesting is /r/Covesting and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Covesting is medium.com/covesting . The official website for Covesting is covesting.io . Covesting’s official Twitter account is @covesting and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Covesting

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covesting directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covesting should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Covesting using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

