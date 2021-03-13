CPChain (CPC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.54 Million

CPChain (CURRENCY:CPC) traded up 10.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 13th. One CPChain token can now be bought for about $0.0147 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges. CPChain has a market capitalization of $5.54 million and approximately $334,377.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CPChain has traded 57.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $239.64 or 0.00392484 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00004920 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00028170 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,216.82 or 0.05268558 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00000162 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000315 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000085 BTC.

About CPChain

CPChain is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 17th, 2018. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 tokens. The official website for CPChain is www.cpchain.io . The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here

CPChain Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CPChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CPChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CPChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

