CPI Card Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMTS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

CPI Card Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMTS) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 49.4% from the February 11th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

CPI Card Group stock opened at $15.00 on Friday. CPI Card Group has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $15.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.11. The stock has a market cap of $168.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 1.29.

CPI Card Group (OTCMKTS:PMTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.79. CPI Card Group had a negative return on equity of 4.18% and a net margin of 2.03%.

CPI Card Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards. It operates through U.S. Debit and Credit, U.S. Prepaid Debit, and Other segments. The U.S. Debit and Credit segment produces financial payment cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing banks.

