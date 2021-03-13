Credit Agricole S A Boosts Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 111.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,711 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,516 shares during the quarter. FedEx makes up approximately 0.5% of Credit Agricole S A’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in FedEx were worth $16,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FDX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in FedEx by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,112,791 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,702,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,609 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of FedEx by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,219,307 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,576,892,000 after purchasing an additional 129,780 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,473,734 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,421,090,000 after purchasing an additional 303,415 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of FedEx by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,557,414 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $391,723,000 after purchasing an additional 69,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of FedEx by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,303,980 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $338,539,000 after purchasing an additional 213,822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $270.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $260.56. The company has a market cap of $71.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $88.69 and a 12 month high of $305.66.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.45 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

In related news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total value of $770,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FDX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Berenberg Bank set a $325.00 price target on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Wolfe Research downgraded FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on FedEx from $300.00 to $365.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.52.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

