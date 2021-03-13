Credit Agricole S A Buys 46,695 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 455.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,940 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,695 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $8,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,499,258 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,689,586,000 after purchasing an additional 54,346 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,284,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,012,578,000 after acquiring an additional 141,849 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,220,308 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $620,089,000 after acquiring an additional 70,628 shares during the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 3,817,258 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $416,310,000 after acquiring an additional 68,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C WorldWide Group Holding A S increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 2,884,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $423,866,000 after purchasing an additional 56,144 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FRC shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $126.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $130.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on First Republic Bank from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.44.

Shares of FRC opened at $174.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $160.26 and a 200-day moving average of $136.56. The company has a market cap of $29.99 billion, a PE ratio of 29.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $70.06 and a one year high of $180.35.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 28th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.77%.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

