Credit Agricole S A Cuts Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Credit Agricole S A reduced its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 55.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,432 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 202,570 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 850.8% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 12,181,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,285,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900,074 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 485,568,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,964,955,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666,423 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its holdings in AT&T by 329.5% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 3,164,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427,547 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in AT&T by 98.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 3,952,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in AT&T by 2.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,022,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,138,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,117 shares during the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T stock opened at $29.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.81. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $34.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $212.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on T. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James upgraded shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.12.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

