Credit Agricole S A Grows Stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 107.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 198,742 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 103,055 shares during the period. Owens Corning makes up about 0.5% of Credit Agricole S A’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Credit Agricole S A owned approximately 0.18% of Owens Corning worth $15,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OC. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Owens Corning in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Owens Corning in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Owens Corning in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 660 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Owens Corning in the 4th quarter worth $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OC opened at $88.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.95. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $28.56 and a 52-week high of $88.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.57, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.52. Owens Corning had a positive return on equity of 11.99% and a negative net margin of 7.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Owens Corning declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 3rd that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.91%.

OC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Owens Corning from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 price target (down from $95.00) on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Owens Corning from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. UBS Group began coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Longbow Research lifted their target price on Owens Corning from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.95.

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

