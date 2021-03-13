Credit Agricole S A Has $13.71 Million Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Credit Agricole S A trimmed its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 160,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,785 shares during the quarter. Colgate-Palmolive comprises approximately 0.4% of Credit Agricole S A’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $13,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 5,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 17,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 37,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,200,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on CL. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.91.

In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 463 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total value of $35,725.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,465.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total value of $26,697.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,128 shares in the company, valued at $3,173,436.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,810 shares of company stock worth $2,418,650. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CL stock opened at $75.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $58.49 and a one year high of $86.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.19%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

