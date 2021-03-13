Credit Agricole S A Invests $4.63 Million in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 49,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,631,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ball by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 194,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,127,000 after buying an additional 72,654 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Ball during the 4th quarter worth $873,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Ball during the 4th quarter worth $790,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Ball by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 164,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,307,000 after purchasing an additional 7,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Ball by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 203,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,002,000 after purchasing an additional 29,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on BLL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Ball from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ball currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.47.

NYSE BLL opened at $84.64 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.20. Ball Co. has a one year low of $51.26 and a one year high of $102.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Ball had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.72%.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

