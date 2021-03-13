Credit Agricole S A Lowers Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Credit Agricole S A lessened its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,445 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $5,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 18,201,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,098,463,000 after buying an additional 6,446,916 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 297.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,768,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $977,308,000 after buying an additional 7,309,767 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,415,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,085,517,000 after buying an additional 281,115 shares in the last quarter. Thoma Bravo L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter worth $918,516,000. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% during the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 8,215,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $821,933,000 after purchasing an additional 49,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ICE opened at $115.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.78 billion, a PE ratio of 31.77, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.51 and a 1 year high of $119.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $112.68 and its 200 day moving average is $106.78.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 26.19%. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.93%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ICE. Compass Point raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.00.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, insider David S. Goone sold 5,091 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.25, for a total transaction of $576,555.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 208,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,620,212.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $112,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,429 shares of company stock worth $3,983,866 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

