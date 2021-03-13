Credit Agricole S A Purchases 1,359 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,804 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $9,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in ANSYS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $827,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in ANSYS by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 102 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Papp L Roy & Associates raised its stake in ANSYS by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 11,998 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,365,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in ANSYS by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,321 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in ANSYS by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 728 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Get ANSYS alerts:

In other ANSYS news, CFO Maria T. Shields sold 14,296 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.87, for a total transaction of $5,259,069.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 3,224 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.00, for a total transaction of $1,318,616.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,346,099. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,953 shares of company stock valued at $12,871,072. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ANSS. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $286.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $413.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $323.63.

ANSS stock opened at $316.88 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $362.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $342.74. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $203.71 and a fifty-two week high of $413.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market cap of $27.49 billion, a PE ratio of 71.69 and a beta of 1.23.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.42. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 12.09%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

ANSYS Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Featured Story: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.