Credit Agricole S A Purchases 1,933,844 Shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) by 53.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,583,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,933,844 shares during the quarter. TechnipFMC makes up approximately 1.7% of Credit Agricole S A’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Credit Agricole S A owned about 1.25% of TechnipFMC worth $52,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 57,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 20,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 71,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares during the period. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FTI shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.80 price objective on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Monday, March 8th. HSBC downgraded TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $9.60 to $10.10 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded TechnipFMC from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.05.

Shares of NYSE:FTI opened at $8.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.97. TechnipFMC plc has a 1 year low of $4.49 and a 1 year high of $13.04.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 42.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.54%.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Technip Energies, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Story: Capital Gains

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI).

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.