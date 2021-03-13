Credit Agricole S A Purchases Shares of 5,695 The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,695 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,562,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond grew its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 1,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 66.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Trade Desk stock opened at $751.22 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $136.00 and a one year high of $972.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $802.23 and its 200 day moving average is $715.44. The stock has a market cap of $35.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 257.27, a P/E/G ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $1.83. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 19.31%. Analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TTD. Truist upped their price target on The Trade Desk from $730.00 to $880.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on The Trade Desk from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Macquarie upped their price target on The Trade Desk from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on The Trade Desk from $800.00 to $880.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded The Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $490.00 to $985.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $768.60.

In other The Trade Desk news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 1,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $792.27, for a total transaction of $1,305,660.96. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 47,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,801,578.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 1,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $949.95, for a total value of $1,651,963.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,514 shares in the company, valued at $20,437,224.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 199,851 shares of company stock worth $165,999,751. 12.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

