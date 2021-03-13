Credit Agricole S A Raises Stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Credit Agricole S A raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 296,936 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 33,800 shares during the quarter. HDFC Bank comprises about 0.7% of Credit Agricole S A’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $21,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 4.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,723,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,797,995,000 after buying an additional 1,522,821 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 2.6% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 25,039,555 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,250,976,000 after buying an additional 633,513 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 42.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,693,962 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $784,072,000 after buying an additional 4,691,302 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 2.1% during the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 5,164,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $258,017,000 after buying an additional 104,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,719,919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $268,802,000 after purchasing an additional 60,815 shares during the last quarter. 17.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HDFC Bank stock opened at $80.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.10, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.12. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52 week low of $29.50 and a 52 week high of $84.70.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 15th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.10. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

